Navy Federal Donates $100K To United Way’s Hurricane Sally Relief Fund

Navy Federal Credit Union, Pensacola’s largest private sector employer, on Wednesday announced a $100,000 donation to support United Way of West Florida’s Hurricane Sally Relief Fund.

Escambia and Santa Rosa counties are home for 95 percent of our Greater Pensacola Operations team,” said Keith Hoskins, senior vice president for Navy Federal Credit Union. “The damage caused by Hurricane Sally has made an impact on them as well as our entire community. We have already seen our employees step up to help each other and clean up debris for our friends and neighbors. It’s an honor to continue to provide help in the efforts to rebuild and recover together.”

Donations made to United Way of West Florida’s Hurricane Sally Relief Fund will be used to provide assistance to those impacted by the storm, particularly those community members who do not have insurance or who are underinsured.

“Navy Federal Credit Union has stepped up during these extraordinarily challenging times to provide critical support to a community that is reeling from Hurricane Sally,” said Laura Gilliam, president and CEO of United Way of West Florida. “Their donation of $100,000 to the Hurricane Sally Relief Fund will help our community get back on its feet.”

The credit union has approximately 152,000 members in the area impacted by Hurricane Sally.

“The Pensacola area is where our employees and members are choosing to raise their families, serve our nation and build businesses,” said Hoskins. “We are part of a resilient and caring community. I know we’ll come back better and stronger, together.”

Pictured (L-R) Laura Gilliam, president and CEO United Way of West Florida; Kara Cardona, senior vice president Greater Pensacola Operations Navy Federal Credit Union; Keith Hoskins, senior vice president Greater Pensacola Navy Federal Credit Union. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.