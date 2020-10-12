Mosquito Spraying Tonight Parts Of Molino, Barrineau Park and Pensacola Near I-10
October 12, 2020
Escambia County Mosquito Control plans to spray tonight in portions of Molino and Pensacola just north of I-10.
The areas are generally:
- Highway 196 north to Sunshine Hill Road, between Highway 99 and Highway 29 and Highway 97.
- I-10 north to Olive Road between North Davis and North 9th.
Mission hours vary, but typically occur in the evening hours from 6-9:30 p.m.
When possible, pre-application and post-application surveillance is performed to ensure fogging is warranted. Methods used to determine need include dry ice-baited light traps, landing rate counts and service requests received from the public.
To make a request for service or an area to be listed as a no spray area, please call 850-937-2188, submit an online request here or send an email to mosquitocontrol@myescambia.com.
2 Responses to “Mosquito Spraying Tonight Parts Of Molino, Barrineau Park and Pensacola Near I-10”
In Molino also between 29 and escambia river on Molino Rd. They’re so bad you can’t go outside even for a minute. Long sleeves and pants do no good. They’re so big they bite right through them.
Please spray Walnut Hill close to intersection of 97 and 99. We have never had mosquitoes like this year. They are taking over.