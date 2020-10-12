Mosquito Spraying Tonight Parts Of Molino, Barrineau Park and Pensacola Near I-10

Escambia County Mosquito Control plans to spray tonight in portions of Molino and Pensacola just north of I-10.

The areas are generally:

Highway 196 north to Sunshine Hill Road, between Highway 99 and Highway 29 and Highway 97.

I-10 north to Olive Road between North Davis and North 9th.

Mission hours vary, but typically occur in the evening hours from 6-9:30 p.m.