Mosquito Spraying Tonight Cantonment To Barrineau Park, Others Areas

Escambia County Mosquito Control plans to spray tonight from Muscogee Road in Cantonment to Highway 196 in Barrineau Park and other areas of Escambia County.

The areas are generally:

Muscogee Road north to Highway 196, west of Highway 29 [Maps above and below]



East Olive Road north to East Johnson Avenue east of North Davis Highway [Map...]

Highway 98 to Lillian Highway east to North Blue Angel Parkway [Map...]

An area south of Gulf Beach Highway [Map...]

Mission hours vary, but typically occur in the evening hours from 6-9:30 p.m.