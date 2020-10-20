Manufacturing And Skilled Trades Virtual Job Fair Is Thursday. Here’s The List Of Employers Participating.

CareerSource Escarosa along with its community partners will host the 2020 Manufacturing & Skilled Trades Virtual Job Fair on Thursday, October 22 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

This no-cost event is open to the public. Job-seekers will have the opportunity to network with over 30 employers seeking individuals to fill their open positions.

Employers will be recruiting for positions in manufacturing, production, construction, and skilled trades.

Job seekers will need to be registered on EmployFlorida, have a current resume, and register by clicking or tapping here prior to the event.

Those in need of computer access or assistance may visit a CareerSource Escarosa Job Center:

Escambia County: 6913 N. 9th Ave. Pensacola (850-607-8748)

Santa Rosa County: 5725 US-90 Milton (850-983-5325)

Participating employers include:

Amazon

Bill Salter Advertising Inc.

BlueWind Technology

CareerSource Escarosa

Eastburn Woodworks

ECUA

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners

Escambia County Corrections Department

ExxonMobil Chemical Company, Pensacola Plant

Florida Department of Corrections Santa Rosa CI

FloridaWest

Hyatt Place Pensacola Airport

LaborMAX Staffing

LandrumHR

Manpower, Inc.

Peaden Air Conditioning

Plumbing & Electrical

Pegasus Labs

Pensacola State College

SH Enterprises Family of Companies (Meyer Vacation Rentals, Starr Textile Services)

TEL Staffing

Employers wishing to participate will need to register here.