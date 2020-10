Friday Night High School Football Schedule

Here’s the Friday night football schedule for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties:

Pensacola Catholic at Tate

Chipley at Northview

Jay at Lighthouse

Pine Forest at Pensacola High

Washington at West Florida

Escambia at Crestview

Pace at Choctaw

Niceville at Milton

Gulf Breeze at Fort Walton (canceled)

NorthEscambia.com file photo.