FDLE Arrests Escambia County Man On 25 Child Porn Counts

October 15, 2020

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested an Escambia County man on child pornography charges Wednesday.

Stacy Paul Wilson, 51, was charged with twenty-five counts of obscene material possession depicting child sexual conduct.

FDLE agents served a search warrant Wednesday morning at Wilson’s residence and found a desktop computer that contained the child pornography.   The images and videos depicted children as young as four years old engaged in sex acts.

Wilson’s mugshot was not immediately made available by the Escambia County Jail.

