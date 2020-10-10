ESCO Honors Deputies, Employees, Road Camp Officers, K-9 Officer

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office held a quarterly awards ceremony Friday morning to honor the following deputies, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office employees, Escambia County Road Camp officers and a special K-9 officer.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Deputy Trainee Christian Cochran and Deputy Meghan Matthews received the Life Saving Award.

Lt. Marc Dewees, Senior Deputy Brad Baker, and Deputy 1st Class Thomas Bortner received the Medal of Courage Award.

Carla Kunert, Michelle Stepanski, Alyssa Strickland, Wendy Martin, Jessica Miller, Julie Weaver, Shalonda Booker, Derondha Lee, Heather Gillman, Elizabeth Peterson, Shila Carter, Amy Baucum, Michael Barnhart, Lorie Rani and Matthew Pike received the Unit Citation Award.

Captain Kevin Barnes, Lt. Chad Sims, Sgt. Chris Moye, Road Camp Officer Dusty Burkette, Road Camp Officer Matt Marmont, Road Camp Officer Robert Oliver and K-9 Shorty received the Meritorious Service Award..

Sgt. Christopher Miller and Deputy 1st Class Robert Greene received the Life Saving Medal Award.

Deputy Thomas Bortner received the Purple Heart Award.

Crime Scene Tech Jennifer Hall received the Law Enforcement Employee of the Quarter Award.

Rodney McKinney received the Law Enforcement Employee of the Year Award.

Deputy Joan Savage received the Law Enforcement Deputy of the Quarter and the Law Enforcement Deputy of the Year Award.

Deputy Matthew Johnson and Deputy Gabrielle Macool received the Life Saving Award.

Captain Jeremy Small received the Medal of Courage and Life Saving Award.

Christopher Leverett received the Civilian Service Medal Award.

Lt. Stephen Schaff, Lt. Phillip Folmar, Sgt. Jonathan Wood, Sgt. Patrick Roberts, Sgt. Vince Odenbrett, Senior Deputy Jason Donnelly and Deputy Luke McCracken received the Medal of Courage and the Life Saving Award.

Deputy Nolan Berkey and Deputy Kody Haley received the Medal of Courage and the Life Saving Award.

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.