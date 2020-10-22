Escambia Voters Receive Threatening Emails; Federals Officials Say The Emails Are Spoofed

Several Escambia County voters have received a threatening email, according to the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office.

“We are aware of an email threatening Florida voters, including some in Escambia County. We have been working with federal, state and local law enforcement on the matter. Voter intimidation is both a federal and state crime,” the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections said on Twitter.

“You will vote for Trump on Election Day or we will come after you,” stated the threatening emails that have been received be registered Democrats across Florida and Alaska. “Change your party affiliation to Republican to let us know you received our message and will comply. We will know which candidate you voted for. I would take this seriously if I were you.”

The email falsely appeared to come from a now defunct website affiliated with the far-right Proud Boys. The emails address the recipient by name and conclude with the voter’s postal mail address — all information that in Florida is public record and freely available.

Wednesday night, Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said Iran and Russia are working to influence the 2020 elections and have obtained voter registration information.

“This data can be used by foreign actors to attempt to communicate false information to registered voters that they hope will cause confusion, sow chaos, and undermine your confidence in American democracy,” he said. ”To that end, we have already seen Iran sending spoofed emails designed to intimidate voters, incite social unrest, and damage President Trump. You may have seen some reporting on this in the last 24 hours or you may have even been one of the recipients of those emails.”

Any voter that receives threatening emails can contact local law enforcement and forward the email to SOE@EscambiaVotes.com.