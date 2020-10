Escambia Man Dies In Motorized Bicycle Crash Near Berrydale

A 33-year old Pensacola man died Monday night when he lost control of his motorized bicycle near Berrydale.

The Florida Highway Patrol said was turning from westbound Highway 4 to northbound Highway 87 when he failed to properly negotiate the curve and crashed just after 9 p.m.

He was transported to Jay Hospital where he later died.

The FHP no longer releases the name of traffic accident victims.