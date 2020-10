Escambia Fire Rescue, ‘Famous’ TV Dog Share Fire Safety Message In Century

Escambia County Fire Rescue and a very special and famous guest visited the Camp Fire Century Youth Learning Center to spread the important message of fire safety. The crew of Century’s Engine 5 were joined by Marshall, one of the hero fire dogs from the hit Nickelodeon¬† TV series PAW Patrol.¬† Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.