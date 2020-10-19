Escambia Deputies Looking For Man Wanted For Sexual Battery, Child Abuse

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for several felony charges.

Cornell Demidrious Smith, 42, is wanted for sexual battery, kidnapping, aggravated child abuse, child abuse, battery and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

He maybe driving a grey 2017 Nissan Sentra with Florida tag number GSIS18.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.