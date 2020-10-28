Escambia County Schools Closed On Thursday (With Info From UWF, PSC, PCA, Santa Rosa)

Here are the announced changes and cancellations for public schools in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in Florida and Escambia County in Alabama due to Zeta. We will post any updates as soons as they are released.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Escambia County Schools

Escambia County public schools will be closed on Thursday due to Hurricane Zeta.

The district said the closure will allow time for the assessment of power outages, roadway accessibility and any facility damage.

“District damage assessments cannot be conducted until daylight. Completion of damage assessments are necessary to ensure the safety of students and staff. Normal operations are expected to resume on Friday,” Superintendent Malcolm Thomas said.

Every Escambia County public school was set to dismiss one hour earlier than normal on Wednesday. All after school activities for Escambia County School have been canceled for Wednesday.

University of West Florida

All UWF locations close at 3 p.m. Wednesday and will reopen at 9 a.m. on Thursday. All courses, including online classes, are canceled. All virtual or in-person meetings are canceled.

Pensacola State College

Pensacola State College closes at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Online classes will proceed as scheduled. In an online class is interrupted by a power outage or students are unable to attend due to some unforeseen event, students should contact their instructors to make up any missed assignments. All college activities will resume at 7:30 a.m Thursday.

Pensacola Christian Academy

Pensacola Christian Academy will dismiss Grades 1-12 classes, after school activities, and ESD one hour early on Wednesday, October 28. Kindergarten will follow regular schedule, but Grades 1-12 will dismiss at 2 p.m. The early dismissal allows for the completion of bus routes prior to the arrival of strong winds, therefore all afternoon bus schedules will be one hour earlier than normal. Sports practices will end at 4 p.m. and Extended School Day will close at 4:30 p.m. Information regarding Thursday’s schedule will be communicated Wednesday.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

At the current time, Santa Rosa County has not made any changes to school for Wednesday or Thursday, but Wednesday after school activities have been canceled.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY ALABAMA

Escambia County, Alabama, schools will be closed on Thursday. All after school activities including athletics and extended day, are canceled for Wednesday. .