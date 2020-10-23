DeSantis Eases Nursing Home Visitation Rules

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday further relaxed restrictions on nursing home and long-term care facility visitations.

“What we’re trying to do on this is really empower the residents, the families and the facilities to be able to make good decisions,” DeSantis said during a new conference in Fort Myers.

The new order allows minors to visit with family members and allows visitations outdoors regardless of any positive cases in the facility.

“We just don’t have very many cases that get linked to outdoor activity,” DeSantis said. “I’m not saying it can’t happen — obviously it could happen under the right circumstances — but being outdoors has been something that’s been very positive, and particularly as the weather starts to get better in Florida and gets a little cooler, I think we’re in a position where that’s going to be very, very viable.”

The order also eliminated the five-person maximum number of general visitors and clarifies that there are no social distancing requirements for compassionate caregivers.

Pictured: Century Health and Rehabilitation Center, which reported nine total residents deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.