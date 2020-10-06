COVID-19 Testing Now Available Five Days A Week In Cantonment, Brownsville

October 6, 2020

Community Health Northwest Florida is now offering COVID-19 testing five days a week at two locations.

Drive-thru testing is available Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at:

  • Community Health Northwest Florida Cantonment Pediatrics at 470 South Highway 29, Cantonment.
  • Brownsville Community Center at 3200 West DeSoto Street, Pensacola

No pre-screening is required at the Cantonment or Brownsville locations, and the tests are available for all ages. A photo ID and insurance (if insured) are requested.

Covid-19 rapid testing is also available in partnership with Ascension Sacred Heart by appointment only for Escambia County residents three months and older who are experiencing Covid symptoms. Patients desiring rapid testing must call the Ascension Sacred Heart call center at (850) 746-2684 to be pre-screened and scheduled if eligible.

