Burn Ban Lifted For All Of Escambia County

October 26, 2020

Monday morning, Escambia County lifted the burn ban for the entire county effective immediately.

According to the Forest Service, you do not need a burn authorization to burn yard waste (grass clippings, brush, leaves, tree limbs, palm fronds, etc.) as long as:

The pile is less than 8 feet in diameter;
You meet the required setbacks:25 feet from forests
50 feet from paved public roads
25 feet from your house
150 feet from other occupied buildings
The fire is ignited after 8 a.m. Central Time or 9 a.m. Eastern Time and is extinguished one hour before sunset
It is illegal to burn household garbage (including paper products), treated lumber, rubber materials, tires, pesticides, paint and aerosol containers
There are no local, city or county ordinances in place that prohibit burning.

For more information about burn authorizations, call Blackwater Forestry Center headquarters at (850) 957-5701.

A portion of the ban was  lifted late Friday for only the area of the county north of Nine Mile Road.. The burn ban was issued following Hurricane Sally due to the amount of debris.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 