Burn Ban Lifted For All Of Escambia County

Monday morning, Escambia County lifted the burn ban for the entire county effective immediately.

According to the Forest Service, you do not need a burn authorization to burn yard waste (grass clippings, brush, leaves, tree limbs, palm fronds, etc.) as long as:

The pile is less than 8 feet in diameter;

You meet the required setbacks:25 feet from forests

50 feet from paved public roads

25 feet from your house

150 feet from other occupied buildings

The fire is ignited after 8 a.m. Central Time or 9 a.m. Eastern Time and is extinguished one hour before sunset

It is illegal to burn household garbage (including paper products), treated lumber, rubber materials, tires, pesticides, paint and aerosol containers

There are no local, city or county ordinances in place that prohibit burning.

For more information about burn authorizations, call Blackwater Forestry Center headquarters at (850) 957-5701.

A portion of the ban was lifted late Friday for only the area of the county north of Nine Mile Road.. The burn ban was issued following Hurricane Sally due to the amount of debris.