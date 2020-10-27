Crews Begin Removing Confederate Monument In Downtown Pensacola

Monday, crews began to remove the Confederate monument in downtown Pensacola.

The Pensacola City Council voted in July to remove the 129-year old monument. The council also voted to revert the name Lee Square back to its original name of Florida Square. Old maps show Florida Square was the original name of the parcel on North Palafox Street one block south of East Cervantes.

The soldier statue on top of the monument was lowered to a truck on Monday. It and the remainder of the monument will be taken to the Port of Pensacola for storage until a museum or some other group takes possession.

The contractor has 30 days for removal of the monument, but work is expected to wrap up this week, weather permitting..

In September, A lawsuit to stop the removal was tossed by a federal judge. U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers found the lawsuit seeking to stop the removal lacked legal standing. The lawsuit was filed by The Ladies Memorial Association, the Stephen Mallory Camp 1315 Sons of Confederate Veterans, Veterans Monuments of America and Save Our Southern Heritage Florida Chapter.

NorthEscambia.com photos.