Tropical Storm Warning: Zeta In The Gulf, Expected To Become Hurricane Soon
October 27, 2020
Tropical Storm Zeta has moved into the Gulf of Mexico, and a tropical storm warning is in effect for Northwest Florida.
Zeta is forecast to strengthen back to a hurricane later today and will begin impacting the area tomorrow afternoon with the greatest impacts expected Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning.
Given the weakened state of trees along the coast after Sally, these winds could cause significant damage. As Zeta moves inland, it will interact with a strong upper level system and this will result in the threat for tropical storm force winds (at least in gusts) far inland.
Heavy rain is likely with storm total rainfall amounts of three to six inches and localized totals up to eight inches possible where rain bands repeatedly move across the same areas. Heavy rain could lead to localized flooding.
A few tornadoes will be possible with a risk of storm surge of about 2-4 feet.
The latest detailed information on Zeta is in the graphics on this page.
I wonder how soon or if the school district will make a decision on tomorrow and Thursday. Time to let folks know what to expect.