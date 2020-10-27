Tropical Storm Warning: Zeta In The Gulf, Expected To Become Hurricane Soon

Tropical Storm Zeta has moved into the Gulf of Mexico, and a tropical storm warning is in effect for Northwest Florida.

Zeta is forecast to strengthen back to a hurricane later today and will begin impacting the area tomorrow afternoon with the greatest impacts expected Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning.

Zeta should turn toward the north tonight, and a faster northward to north-northeastward motion is expected on Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Zeta will move over the southern Gulf of Mexico today and over the central Gulf of Mexico tonight. Zeta is forecast to approach the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday, make landfall within the hurricane warning area late Wednesday or Wednesday night, and move inland across the southeastern United States early Thursday.

Given the weakened state of trees along the coast after Sally, these winds could cause significant damage. As Zeta moves inland, it will interact with a strong upper level system and this will result in the threat for tropical storm force winds (at least in gusts) far inland.

Heavy rain is likely with storm total rainfall amounts of three to six inches and localized totals up to eight inches possible where rain bands repeatedly move across the same areas. Heavy rain could lead to localized flooding.

A few tornadoes will be possible with a risk of storm surge of about 2-4 feet.

The latest detailed information on Zeta is in the graphics on this page.