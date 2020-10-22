Local Forecast: Rain, Storms, Tropical Storm Warning, Tornado Watch

TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT. TORNADO WATCH UNTIL MIDNIGHT.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

This Afternoon: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 79. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 49. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 41.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68.