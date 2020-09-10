SRSO’s New Bloodhound Puppy Needs A Name

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office has a new bloodhound K-9 puppy, and he needs a name.

They are accepting name suggestions for the 8-week old male puppy through noon Friday. The handler will go through the submissions and pick the winner.

The SRSO’s other two bloodhounds, also named by the public, are Coppy and Zinc, but the new pup’s name does not have to relate to metal.

You can make you suggestion on the SRSO’s Facebook page. Click or tap here.

There are a few basic rules:

• Only names on the Facebook post will be considered.

• On same name posts, first on the list by date and time will be considered.

• The bloodhound is a boy.

• One name per post.

• Contest ends Friday, September 11 at noon.

The winner will be contacted for a meet and greet with the pup, photos on the SRSO Facebook page, and a special prize.