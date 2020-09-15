Santa Rosa County Hurricane Sally Update
September 15, 2020
Here is the latest Hurricane Sally update from Santa Rosa County:
- Sally’s track shifted slightly east from the last advisory and the latest forecast brings the core of the hurricane across coastal Alabama Wednesday morning.
- A Hurricane Warning remains in effect for Santa Rosa County.
- A Storm Surge Warning remains in effect for coastal portions of the western Florida Panhandle. This includes Escambia and Pensacola bays.
- Surge values were slightly increased for western Florida panhandle where 3-5 feet is now possible.
- Frequent tropical storm force gusts over the immediate coast this morning will gradually spread inland this afternoon into tonight.
- Sustained tropical storm force winds are increasingly likely, especially by tonight along the immediate coast and continue into Wednesday morning. Gusts of 50-70 mph possible in Escambia/Santa Rosa Counties tonight into Wednesday morning.
- Tropical storm conditions may not subside until late Wednesday afternoon/evening.
- HISTORIC FLOODING EVENT LIKELY
- Locally up to 30” of rain is possible, especially in coastal Alabama and the western Florida panhandle. This will result in extreme life threatening and likely historic flooding.
- The flood threat remains unchanged from the previous forecasts.
- STAY OUT OF THE GULF! No lifeguards are on duty due to dangerous surf conditions. If you get in the water, NO ONE IS COMING TO RESCUE YOU. Navarre Beach live web cam - www.navarrebeachlife.com/live-hd-1080-zoom-cam.
- Residents on Blackwater River, Coldwater Creek and Pond Creek need to make preparations and plans (that include pets) to move to higher ground quickly if needed.
- Do not park vehicles in a low-lying areas overnight.
- Zone A evacuations are recommended. Residents in mobile homes are also recommended to evacuate. Visit www.santarosa.fl.gov/knowyourzone for evacuation zone information.
- The Citizens Information Line is open, call 850-983-INFO (4636) for questions.
- Report damage via our Citizen Damage Report (https://bit.ly/2Rnogx8).
- The next update will be this evening.
Shelter
- Milton Community Center, 5629 Byrom St. in Milton (map), is open as a shelter. No pre-registration is required. Zone A and mobile home residents are encouraged to evacuate.
- Milton Community Center is also a pet-friendly shelter. Bring pet(s) in a carrier with proof of vaccinations and all pet food and supplies including water, leashes and/or litter boxes with litter.
- Bring COVID supplies for you and your family or they will be provided for you. Masks are required in shelters.
- Shelters are usually uncomfortable. Meals are not provided. It is recommended that other arrangements be made to stay at a hotel or with a friends or family in a well-constructed home out that is properly protected to withstand hurricane force winds.
- Anyone needing transportation assistance to a shelter should call (850) 983-4636. Transportation will only be provided if winds are below tropical storm force (so call early) and will only take you to a designated shelter.
- Bring the following items:
- Personal identification
- Water, non-perishable snacks and any special dietary needs.
- A change of clothing, rain gear and sturdy shoes.
- Toiletries and personal items.
- Blankets, pillows and sleeping bags.
- Games or toys for children; books for adults.
- Special items for infants or elderly family members.
- Battery operated radio, flashlights and plenty of spare batteries.
- Prescriptions or any over-the-counter medications you normally need.
Road Closures
- See road closures: www.santarosa.fl.gov/293/Current-Road-Bridge-Closures.
- Report road issues (flooding, debris) at www.santarosa.fl.gov/FormCenter/Public-Works-7/Citizen-Work-Request-48.
- Expect that roads and bridges which typically flood will flood. Turn around, don’t drown. It is not possible to determine if a flooded roadway is covering a potentially deadly washout.
- Public works crews are monitoring for flooding and will barricade flooded roads and bridges as needed. Do not drive around or move any barricades.
Bridges
- Three Mile Bridge is closed.
- Emergency Management requested the state suspend tolls on Garcon Point Bridge.
- Bridges ONLY close when sustained tropical storm force winds are observed by FDOT or law enforcement officials. If one bridge closes, it does not mean all bridges will close.
- Bridges that typically flood include:
Deaton Bridge/Deaton Bridge Road
Wagner Bridge/East Fork Coldwater Creek/Spring Hill Road
Red Rock Bridge/Juniper Creek/Red Rock Road
Juniper Creek Bridge/Indian Ford Road
West Fork Big Coldwater Creek Bridge/Walling Road
Turkey Creek Bridge/Amos Cabaniss Road
- For state and federal road closures (I-10, 87, 89, 90, 98, Avalon Blvd.), see www.FL511.com.
Safety
- If you do not have to be on the road, stay off the road, especially at night. Motorists are strongly discouraged from driving along the beach given the wind, rain and road closure. Turn around, don’t drown.
- EMS and fire cannot respond to calls after sustained tropical storm force winds are present.
- Do not touch electrical equipment if it is wet or if you are standing in water. If it is safe to do so, turn off the electricity to prevent electric shock.
- Avoid wading in floodwater, which can be contaminated and contain dangerous debris. Underground or downed power lines can also electrically charge the water.
- Use a generator or other gasoline-powered machinery ONLY outdoors and away from windows. Always have a battery-powered carbon monoxide detector when using a generator.
County Offices
- Emergency Management is activated at a Level II for Hurricane Sally.
- All county offices including the libraries, supervisor of elections, clerk of court, tax collector and property appraiser are closed today and will remain closed Wed., Sept. 16.
- The FY21 Budget Meeting for Tues., Sept. 15 has been canceled and will be rescheduled.
County COVID Testing
- COVID testing at Tiger Point Community Center is closed today, Tues. Sept., 15.
- COVID testing at Milton Community Center will be closed Wed., Sept. 16.
General Preparedness Information
- Stay informed! Sign up for emergency alerts at www.AlertSantaRosa.com.
- Sandbags are available at area Lowe’s, Ace Hardware and Hall’s Hardware. Bring your own sandbags and shovel. Sand for sandbags is on a first-come, first-serve basis at the following locations:
- The corner of Leisure St. and Citrus Dr. in Navarre
- Tiger Point Park in Gulf Breeze
- Pace Fire-Rescue in Pace
- The corner of Pine Forest Rd. and Carroll Rd. in Milton
- Crews will continue to monitor and replenish sand as weather permits.
- For current weather events, visit www.weather.gov/mob.
- For information on preparing for disasters, visit www.santarosa.fl.gov/emergency.
Central Landfill/Waste Haulers
- Central Landfill will remain closed Wed., Sept. 16.
- Waste haulers ECUA and Waste Pro will not pick up on Wed., Sept. 16.
- Contact your waste hauler for schedule adjustments.
Navarre Beach Pier
- Navarre pier is closed and will reopen once conditions allow.
Ascension Medical Group
- All Ascension Medical Group offices have closed and will remain closed Wed., Sept. 16 including the Urgent Care Center in Pace.
Santa Rosa County School District
- Per the Santa Rosa County School District, all Santa Rosa County public schools will remain closed Wed., Sept. 16.
City of Milton
- City Hall will remain closed Wed., Sept. 16.
- Sanitation services will remain suspended Wed., Sept. 16.
- The City Council Committee of the Whole meeting scheduled for Thurs., Sept. 17 at 5:30 p.m. is still scheduled to take place.
- The Milton Community Center is closed for regularly scheduled activities.
- Natural gas service will be shut off in advance of flood waters reaching regulators.
- The City has placed cover weights over manholes in areas subject to flooding. These 250 lb. weights prevent the manhole coverings from lifting off due to rising waters. These weights can substantially damage a vehicle and should be avoided.
- For more information, visit the city’s Facebook page @MiltonFlorida or www.miltonfl.org.
- All city parks are closed.
- Flooding is expected along the riverbank, so motorists are urged to use caution along Munson Hwy., Broad and Willing streets.
City of Gulf Breeze
- The city has activated its Emergency Operations Center at City Hall. Residents with storm-related questions should call 850-934-5100.
- Shoreline Park South is closed to walkers, motorists and boaters. This includes boat ramps, parks facilities and parking areas.
- Garbage service is suspended until further notice. A catch up schedule will be posted midweek. The transfer station is also closed.
- Residents who experience rising water in yards should call the Gulf Breeze EOC at 850-934-5100. Should rising water become life threatening, call 911.
- Gulf Breeze is coordinating with its Interfaith Disaster Resources Council, comprised of area churches, hospitals and schools, to prepare for post-flooding response.
- Sand continues to be available at Shoreline Park. Portable pumps have been pre-staged and additional pumps are available.
Town of Jay
- The Town of Jay is open as usual.
Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
- Santa Rosa County FWCC offices will be closed on Wed., Sept. 16.
FDLE
- FDLE’s Pensacola Regional Operations Center is operating a virtual Regional Law Enforcement Coordination team to respond to any needs following landfall.
Lakeview Center/Avalon Center
- Lakeview Center outpatient buildings will be closed through Wed., Sept. 16. Staff are working remotely and available for questions or information.
- Online telehealth sessions will be held as scheduled, call 850-469-3500.
Department of Health
- Both locations of the county health department will remain closed through Wed., Sept. 16.
- Staff are able to work from home on COVID.
First Judicial Circuit Court
- State courts in Santa Rosa County will remain closed Wed., Sept. 16.
- Domestic violence injunction hearings will be rescheduled for Fri., Sept. 18 at 8:30 a.m.
- Judge Hilliard will conduct first appearances by video from the courthouse at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
- Judge Giraud’s criminal hearings will be rescheduled.
- County arraignments will be rescheduled to 8 a.m., Sept. 29.
- Delinquency hearings have been rescheduled to 9 a.m., Sept. 18.
Power Companies
- Gulf Power Outage Map
- Escambia River Electric Cooperative’s electric meters are designed to automatically detect and report power outages, but members are asked to report all outages in case the meter signal is obstructed. Here are three options for outage reporting:
- Call the outage number: 1-877-OUT-EREC or 1-877-688-3732.
- Login to your account via erec.com and click the Outage Tab.
- Download EREC’s mobile app through Apple and Android app stores. Login to your account, press the right arrow, choose Report an Outage.
Pensacola State College
- All Pensacola State College locations, offices, classes and activities are canceled and the college will remain closed through Wed., Sept. 16.
- PSC plans to reopen Thursday, but will monitor the weather and any storm related issues and send additional alerts if plans change.
Council on Aging
- Pre-packaged to-go meals distributed from churches and community centers have been ceased and should resume Thurs., Sept. 17.
- Meals on Wheels is suspended Tues., Sept. 15 and Wed., Sept. 16. Individuals scheduled to receive meals on Tues. or Wed. will receive their meals on Thurs.
- The Retreat adult day care is closed through Wed., Sept. 16.
- For questions on Council on Aging programs and services, call (850) 432-1475.
Gulf Islands National Seashore
- Opal Beach is closed until further notice.
- Highway 399, J. Earle Bowden Way is closed until further notice.
- Park staff will assess conditions once the weather passes and throughout the next few days and announce updates as appropriate.
