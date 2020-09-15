Santa Rosa County Hurricane Sally Update

Here is the latest Hurricane Sally update from Santa Rosa County:

Sally’s track shifted slightly east from the last advisory and the latest forecast brings the core of the hurricane across coastal Alabama Wednesday morning.

A Hurricane Warning remains in effect for Santa Rosa County.

A Storm Surge Warning remains in effect for coastal portions of the western Florida Panhandle. This includes Escambia and Pensacola bays.

Surge values were slightly increased for western Florida panhandle where 3-5 feet is now possible.

Frequent tropical storm force gusts over the immediate coast this morning will gradually spread inland this afternoon into tonight.

Sustained tropical storm force winds are increasingly likely, especially by tonight along the immediate coast and continue into Wednesday morning. Gusts of 50-70 mph possible in Escambia/Santa Rosa Counties tonight into Wednesday morning.

Tropical storm conditions may not subside until late Wednesday afternoon/evening.

HISTORIC FLOODING EVENT LIKELY Locally up to 30” of rain is possible, especially in coastal Alabama and the western Florida panhandle. This will result in extreme life threatening and likely historic flooding. The flood threat remains unchanged from the previous forecasts.

STAY OUT OF THE GULF! No lifeguards are on duty due to dangerous surf conditions. If you get in the water, NO ONE IS COMING TO RESCUE YOU. Navarre Beach live web cam - www.navarrebeachlife.com/live-hd-1080-zoom-cam.

Do not park vehicles in a low-lying areas overnight.

Zone A evacuations are recommended. Residents in mobile homes are also recommended to evacuate. Visit www.santarosa.fl.gov/knowyourzone for evacuation zone information.

Report damage via our Citizen Damage Report (https://bit.ly/2Rnogx8).

The next update will be this evening.

Shelter

Milton Community Center, 5629 Byrom St. in Milton (map), is open as a shelter. No pre-registration is required. Zone A and mobile home residents are encouraged to evacuate.

Bring COVID supplies for you and your family or they will be provided for you. Masks are required in shelters.

Shelters are usually uncomfortable. Meals are not provided. It is recommended that other arrangements be made to stay at a hotel or with a friends or family in a well-constructed home out that is properly protected to withstand hurricane force winds.

Anyone needing transportation assistance to a shelter should call (850) 983-4636. Transportation will only be provided if winds are below tropical storm force (so call early) and will only take you to a designated shelter.

Road Closures

See road closures: www.santarosa.fl.gov/293/Current-Road-Bridge-Closures.

It is not possible to determine if a flooded roadway is covering a potentially deadly washout. Public works crews are monitoring for flooding and will barricade flooded roads and bridges as needed. Do not drive around or move any barricades.

Bridges

Three Mile Bridge is closed.

Emergency Management requested the state suspend tolls on Garcon Point Bridge.

Bridges ONLY close when sustained tropical storm force winds are observed by FDOT or law enforcement officials . If one bridge closes, it does not mean all bridges will close.

Deaton Bridge/Deaton Bridge Road

Wagner Bridge/East Fork Coldwater Creek/Spring Hill Road

Red Rock Bridge/Juniper Creek/Red Rock Road

Juniper Creek Bridge/Indian Ford Road

West Fork Big Coldwater Creek Bridge/Walling Road

Turkey Creek Bridge/Amos Cabaniss Road

Safety

If you do not have to be on the road, stay off the road, especially at night. Motorists are strongly discouraged from driving along the beach given the wind, rain and road closure. Turn around, don’t drown.

Do not touch electrical equipment if it is wet or if you are standing in water. If it is safe to do so, turn off the electricity to prevent electric shock.

Avoid wading in floodwater, which can be contaminated and contain dangerous debris. Underground or downed power lines can also electrically charge the water.

Use a generator or other gasoline-powered machinery ONLY outdoors and away from windows. Always have a battery-powered carbon monoxide detector when using a generator.

County Offices

Emergency Management is activated at a Level II for Hurricane Sally.

All county offices including the libraries, supervisor of elections, clerk of court, tax collector and property appraiser are closed today and will remain closed Wed., Sept. 16.

The FY21 Budget Meeting for Tues., Sept. 15 has been canceled and will be rescheduled.

County COVID Testing

COVID testing at Tiger Point Community Center is closed today, Tues. Sept., 15.

COVID testing at Milton Community Center will be closed Wed., Sept. 16.

General Preparedness Information

Stay informed! Sign up for emergency alerts at www.AlertSantaRosa.com.

Sandbags are available at area Lowe’s, Ace Hardware and Hall’s Hardware. Bring your own sandbags and shovel. Sand for sandbags is on a first-come, first-serve basis at the following locations:

- The corner of Leisure St. and Citrus Dr. in Navarre

- Tiger Point Park in Gulf Breeze

- Pace Fire-Rescue in Pace

- The corner of Pine Forest Rd. and Carroll Rd. in Milton

- Crews will continue to monitor and replenish sand as weather permits.

For information on preparing for disasters, visit www.santarosa.fl.gov/emergency.