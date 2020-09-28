Red Cross Is Offering Financial Assistance To Hurricane Victims Beginning Today

The American Red Cross will begin providing direct financial assistance today to those that lost their home during Hurricane Sally.

Households whose home are destroyed or sustained major damage from from the hurricane may contact the Red Cross by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS and selecting option 4 to speak to an agent to complete an application for financial assistance.

Assistance lines are open Monday through Sunday from 7:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. The deadline to apply for emergency assistance is Sunday, October 11 at 10 p.m.

This financial assistance will allow people to make their own decisions and prioritize what their family needs most to start recovering. Funds can help families replace clothes or food, offset transportation costs, or support any other immediate need. Spending these funds locally will also support local communities as they begin recovering, according to the Red Cross.