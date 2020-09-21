Over 90% Of Escambia County Traffic Signals Are Now Working

September 21, 2020

Crews have accessed 264 traffic signals maintained by the Florida Department of Transportation and Escambia County.  Of those, 244 are functioning, 14 are flashing and six are non-operational. Remember, tree a non-working traffic signal as a four-way stop. Crews are hoping to restore all of the signals on Monday. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Over 90% Of Escambia County Traffic Signals Are Now Working”

  1. Matt on September 21st, 2020 2:38 pm

    If only people knew what to do at these lights. Only lights that are completely out are to be treated as 4 way stops. If the lights is flashing, the side that is flashing yellow has the right of way while the side that is flashing red must stop and wait for traffic to clear. People not knowing this has already caused several accidents at these intersections.





