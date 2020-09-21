Over 90% Of Escambia County Traffic Signals Are Now Working

Crews have accessed 264 traffic signals maintained by the Florida Department of Transportation and Escambia County. Of those, 244 are functioning, 14 are flashing and six are non-operational. Remember, tree a non-working traffic signal as a four-way stop. Crews are hoping to restore all of the signals on Monday. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.