Lowe’s Bucket Brigade To Provide Free Supplies Monday At Local Stores

September 20, 2020

Lowe’s will hold drive-through bucket brigade events at Pensacola area stores on Monday beginning at 11 a.m. while supplies last. At each event, Lowe’s will pass out free Lowe’s buckets full of vendor-donated supplies such as:

  • Gloves
  • Flashlights
  • Goggles
  • DampRid moisture absorber
  • Batteries
  • Bug spray
  • Trash bags
  • Bottled water

Participating locations are:

  • Lowe’s of Ensley, 777 West Nine Mile Road
  • Lowe’s of Pensacola, 1201 Airport Blvd.
  • Lowe’s of SW Pensacola, 4301 West Fairfield Drive
