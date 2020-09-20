Lowe’s Bucket Brigade To Provide Free Supplies Monday At Local Stores
September 20, 2020
Lowe’s will hold drive-through bucket brigade events at Pensacola area stores on Monday beginning at 11 a.m. while supplies last. At each event, Lowe’s will pass out free Lowe’s buckets full of vendor-donated supplies such as:
- Gloves
- Flashlights
- Goggles
- DampRid moisture absorber
- Batteries
- Bug spray
- Trash bags
- Bottled water
Participating locations are:
- Lowe’s of Ensley, 777 West Nine Mile Road
- Lowe’s of Pensacola, 1201 Airport Blvd.
- Lowe’s of SW Pensacola, 4301 West Fairfield Drive
