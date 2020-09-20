Lowe’s Bucket Brigade To Provide Free Supplies Monday At Local Stores

Lowe’s will hold drive-through bucket brigade events at Pensacola area stores on Monday beginning at 11 a.m. while supplies last. At each event, Lowe’s will pass out free Lowe’s buckets full of vendor-donated supplies such as:

Gloves

Flashlights

Goggles

DampRid moisture absorber

Batteries

Bug spray

Trash bags

Bottled water

Participating locations are: