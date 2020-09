Loaded Sewage Tanker Truck Overturns Onto Car; At Least Two Injured

At least two people were injured after a loaded sewage truck overturned onto a car Saturday morning.

The injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

It happened at Old Chemstrand Road and Mill Creek Trail. The Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating and has not said what cause the crash.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.