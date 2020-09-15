List: Escambia County Road And Bridge Closures

The following roads and bridges in Escambia County are closed:

Escambia County

Three Mile Bridge (Pensacola Bay Bridge) ( Garcon Bridge open with no tolls)

Theo Baars Bridge

Lillian Bridge

Interstate 110 at the Interstate 10 ramp

Mackey Cove Drive

Gongora Drive, Don Carlos Drive

NAS Pensacola

The west gate of NAS Pensacola is now closed. All personnel must use the main gate.

City of Pensacola