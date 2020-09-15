List: Escambia County Road And Bridge Closures
September 15, 2020
The following roads and bridges in Escambia County are closed:
Escambia County
- Three Mile Bridge (Pensacola Bay Bridge)
- (Garcon Bridge open with no tolls)
- Theo Baars Bridge
- Lillian Bridge
- Interstate 110 at the Interstate 10 ramp
- Mackey Cove Drive
- Gongora Drive, Don Carlos Drive
NAS Pensacola
The west gate of NAS Pensacola is now closed. All personnel must use the main gate.
City of Pensacola
- 17th Avenue at the CSX railroad trestle/Graffiti Bridge
- DeVilliers Street at Main Street
- 9th Avenue at Romana Street
- 6th Avenue at Highland Drive
- Sonia Street at K Street
- Coyle Street at Main Street
- Main Street at G Street
- Main Street from Baylen to Clubbs Street
- Government Street from Reus Street to Clubbs Street
- J Street south of Cedar Street
