List: Escambia County Road And Bridge Closures

September 15, 2020

The following roads and bridges in Escambia County are closed:

Escambia County

  • Three Mile Bridge (Pensacola Bay Bridge)
    • (Garcon Bridge open with no tolls)
  • Theo Baars Bridge
  • Lillian Bridge
  • Interstate 110 at the Interstate 10 ramp
  • Mackey Cove Drive
  • Gongora Drive, Don Carlos Drive

NAS Pensacola

The west gate of NAS Pensacola is now closed. All personnel must use the main gate.

City of Pensacola

  • 17th Avenue at the CSX railroad trestle/Graffiti Bridge
  • DeVilliers Street at Main Street
  • 9th Avenue at Romana Street
  • 6th Avenue at Highland Drive
  • Sonia Street at K Street
  • Coyle Street at Main Street
  • Main Street at G Street
  • Main Street from Baylen to Clubbs Street
  • Government Street from Reus Street to Clubbs Street
  • J Street south of Cedar Street

