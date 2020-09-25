Florida Reopens Phase 3: DeSantis Lifts Restrictions On Restaurants, Other Businesses

Florida has entered the third phase of reopening effective immediately, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday. That allows all businesses to reopen as COVID-19 restrictions loosen.

The order removes all state-love restrictions and removes the ability of local governments to close businesses and assess fines on individuals. The change effects mostly restaurants and bars, which had been restricted to 50% capacity.

While a local government can’t close a business under the order, they can still limit and regulate businesses.

“You can’t just say no,” DeSantis said. “You can’t say no after six months and just have people twisting in the wind.”

The exception to that is restaurants. Restaurants cannot be restricted further than 50% capacity, and local governments must justify it from an economic and health perspective.

“This is a very difficult industry to succeed in,” DeSantis said, adding the idea that government should lead on restrictions rather than self-imposed business practices “misplaced.”

Local governments cannot collect and fines or fees on individuals, and that includes to enforce a mask mandate.