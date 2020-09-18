Florida Attorney General Expands Price Gouging Hotline Due To Hurricane Sally

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has expanded Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline to receive reports of price increases on essential commodities in the wake of Hurricane Sally.

Florida’s price gouging laws only apply within the areas of the declared state of emergency — including Escambia and Santa Rosa counties — and only for commodities and services essential to recovering from the storm event.

During a storm-related declared state of emergency, state law prohibits excessive increases in the price of essential commodities, such as food, water, hotel rooms, ice, gasoline, lumber and equipment, needed as a direct result of the event. Anyone who suspects price gouging should report it to the Attorney General’s Office by using the NO SCAM app or by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM. The Attorney General’s NO SCAM app can be downloaded for free through Apple and Android stores by searching NO SCAM.

Pictured: Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody speaks with Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan (above) and County Administrator Janice Gilley (below) during a visit to the Escambia County Emergency Operations Center on Thursday. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.