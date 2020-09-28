FEMA Mobile Unit Opens In Atmore For Individual Disaster Assistance For Alabama Residents

September 28, 2020

FEMA opened a mobile intake center in Atmore on Sunday to help Hurricane Sally victims in Escambia County, Alabama, apply for individual assistance.

Homeowners and renters who suffered damage from Hurricane Sally in Baldwin, Mobile, and Escambia counties in Alabama can apply to FEMA for federal disaster assistance. Survivors may be eligible to receive assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses resulting from Hurricane Sally.

Residents of the three Alabama counties were designated eligible for FEMA’s Individual Assistance program under the Major Disaster Declaration signed by President Trump.

The centers are part of FEMA’s and the State of Alabama’s ongoing response and recovery mission supporting hurricane survivors. The MRIC will be operated by FEMA personnel and serve as a point of registration and information for eligible individuals and families.

The FEMA center at the Atmore Farmers Market, next to the Atmore City Hall, will be open Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to assist residents of Escambia, Mobile and Baldwin counties of Alabama only. Another FEMA center is located in Foley at the satellite courthouse.

A federal disaster declaration for Escambia county in Florida and Santa Rosa County does not contain  individual or household assistance. Local officials are continuing to push for individual assistance in the Florida counties.

Pictured: A FEMA mobile intake center at teh Atmore Farmer’s Market, next to city hall, on Sunday. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 