FEMA Mobile Unit Opens In Atmore For Individual Disaster Assistance For Alabama Residents

FEMA opened a mobile intake center in Atmore on Sunday to help Hurricane Sally victims in Escambia County, Alabama, apply for individual assistance.

Homeowners and renters who suffered damage from Hurricane Sally in Baldwin, Mobile, and Escambia counties in Alabama can apply to FEMA for federal disaster assistance. Survivors may be eligible to receive assistance for uninsured and underinsured damage and losses resulting from Hurricane Sally.

Residents of the three Alabama counties were designated eligible for FEMA’s Individual Assistance program under the Major Disaster Declaration signed by President Trump.

The centers are part of FEMA’s and the State of Alabama’s ongoing response and recovery mission supporting hurricane survivors. The MRIC will be operated by FEMA personnel and serve as a point of registration and information for eligible individuals and families.

The FEMA center at the Atmore Farmers Market, next to the Atmore City Hall, will be open Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to assist residents of Escambia, Mobile and Baldwin counties of Alabama only. Another FEMA center is located in Foley at the satellite courthouse.

A federal disaster declaration for Escambia county in Florida and Santa Rosa County does not contain individual or household assistance. Local officials are continuing to push for individual assistance in the Florida counties.

Pictured: A FEMA mobile intake center at teh Atmore Farmer’s Market, next to city hall, on Sunday. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.