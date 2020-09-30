FDLE Arrests Pace Man On 27 Child Porn Counts

The FDLE enforcement has charged a Pace man with over two dozen child pornography counts.

Agents with FDLE, along with Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, arrested 56-year old Jeffery Carl Swenson of 5765 Quintette Road on 27 counts of obscene material possession depicting child sexual conduct.

The investigation began after an agent identified images and videos of child pornography being downloaded and shared from a computer at Swenson’s residence. The images and videos depicted female children under the age of 10, according to FDLE.