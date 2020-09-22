Escambia Schools Will Reopen On Wednesday; School Damage In The Millions

Escambia County schools will reopen on Wednesday as repairs by Hurricane Sally continue on Tuesday.

Escambia County School Superintendent Malcolm Thomas said damage estimates are around $10 million – mostly downed trees, damage awnings and flooding.

“Most of our damage like so many in the community is the superficial type damage,” Thomas said. “Although we are making progress, there is still work we have to complete before we’re able to reopen our buildings to our students.”

Holm Elementary suffered the most damage with an entire wing of the school flooded. Students who had class in that building with be moved to neighboring Workman Middle School.

The district will provide physical workbooks or cellular hotspots to remote learners that still do not have internet. On campuses with viable athletic facilities and fields, high school athletic practices can resume as early as noon Tuesday.

Pictured: Damaged awnings and downed trees at Kingfield Elementary School as seen shortly after Hurricane Sally. NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

