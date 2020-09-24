Blue Angels Will Fly Over Pensacola Friday; Tribute To Resiliency Of Community

September 24, 2020

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be flying over Pensacola starting at 8 a.m. Friday as a tribute to the people of Pensacola and the resiliency of the Pensacola community after Hurricane Sally.

“We hope this flight over Pensacola provides a touching display of appreciation for the thousands of Hurricane Sally first responders and the continued resolve of the people of this community,” said Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, U.S. Navy Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader for the flyover. “We will get through this, just like we have so much this past year. We are all in this together.”

“I am very appreciative of the Blue Angels for this incredible show of support for the people of Pensacola as we begin the long recovery from Hurricane Sally,” Mayor Grover Robinson said. “This storm has impacted so many people in our community during a time when many of us were already facing challenging times, but I know we will recover. Pensacola is a strong, resilient community, and we will be even stronger once we get through this together.”

The Blue Angels flyover will include the following areas:

  • Pensacola Beach
  • Perdido Key
  • Community Maritime Park
  • Palafox Street in downtown Pensacola
  • Areas surrounding Pensacola Fire Stations 1, 3 and 4

The Blue Angels will be visible from many locations throughout the Pensacola area and along this route.

The public is reminded to continue to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Pictured: The Blue Angels and the Air Force Thunderbirds during a flyover of downtown Pensacola in April 2020. NorthEscambia.com photos.

