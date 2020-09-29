$126 Million In Private Property Damage In Escambia County From Hurricane Sally

Escambia County and the City of Pensacola are estimating $126 million in damage to private property from Hurricane Sally.

Damage estimates in Escambia County are approximately $111 million and damage estimates in the City of Pensacola are $15.69 million.

“This is a conservative damage estimate because it only includes destroyed and major damage (not minor or affected), the valuation from the property appraiser is utilized, and assessments are continuing throughout the county and city,” according to Escambia County.

In the county and city, 44 buildings were destroyed, 629 have major damage, 915 have minor damage and 168 have been affected. To date, a total of 1,756 structures were damaged throughout the county.

Private property includes single-family homes, multi-family homes, mobile homes and businesses.