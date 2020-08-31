What’s Better In 1A Football Than Northview Vs. Jay? Doing It Twice In One Season.
What’s better than 1A football than the rivalry battle between Northview and Jay? That would be doing the Battle of Highway 4 twice in one season.
The Northview Chiefs and the Jay Royals have scheduled a second game during this year’s abbreviated eight-game season. They’ll face off October 23 at Jay and two weeks later on November 6 at Northview.
Here’s the updated Northview High Chiefs football schedule for 2020:
- Sept. 18 at Baker
- Sept. 25 vs. Holmes County (*Senior Night)
- Oct. 2 at Escambia Academy (AL)
- Oct. 9 at Walton
- Oct. 16 vs. South Walton
- Oct. 23 at Jay
- Oct. 30 vs. Chipley (*Homecoming)
- Nov. 6 vs. Jay
Pictured: The Northview Chiefs defeated the Jay Royals 40-7 on November 1, 2019. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
