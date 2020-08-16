Three Alarm Fire Damages Town & Country Plaza

A three alarm fire damaged several businesses in Town & Country Plaza shopping center on North Pace Boulevard early Sunday morning.

The first reports of the fire came in about 5:10 a.m. The first fire units on scene reported smoke coming from the area of the old Morrison’s restaurant and businesses that included Boost Mobile, Citi Trends and Image Menswear. Initially, the heaviest fire and origination appeared to be in the storefront occupied by the Early Learning Coalition.

Escambia Fire Rescue stations from across much of Escambia County responded to the fire, while crews from as far north as Walnut Hill and Century were moved into standby positions.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The first stores at Town & Country Plaza, including Gayfers and Delchamps, opened in October 1956. It was regarded as the first suburban shopping center in Pensacola.

Pictured: Escambia Fire Rescue on scene of a Sunday morning fire at Town & Country Plaza on North Pace Boulevard. Photos WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.