Tate High: Virtual Tour, Orientation And Important Dates Before Back To School

Tate High School has made a virtual orientation and tour available online and announced several important dates before the first day of school on August 24.

The orientation and virtual tour of the school videos are available at www.tatestudents.com. The website also contains other valuable information, including a link to a new bell schedule and updated maps of the campus and classrooms.

Schedules will be available via the Focus portal on Thursday, August 20. Instructions on how to access schedules and tips for reading will be posted that morning.

Open campus hours for students to walk around the campus and find their classes will be:

Friday, August 21 from noon until 3 p.m.

Saturday, August 22 from 10 a.m. until noon

On August 24, the first day of school, students will first report to their homeroom.