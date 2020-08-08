Santa Rosa Man Charged With Murder After Body Is Found In His Residence

A Santa Rosa County man is charged with murder after a dead body was found in his home.

Jerry Geisler Odum, was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail Friday night without bond on a charge of first degree premeditated murder.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to 5646 Vendome Court in Milton for a welfare check. Soon after their arrival, deputies made contact with Ocum and a body was found inside the residence. He was taken into custody after being questioned by SRSO Major Crimes detectives.

Further details have not been released as deputies work to make next of kin notification and continue their investigation.