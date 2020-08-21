New Chief Medical Examiner Recommended

State Attorney Bill Eddins has announced that the Medical Examiner Search Committee has recommended the appointment of Dr. Deanne Oleske as the new chief medical examiner for the First District of Florida.

She will meet with all four counties in the district to negotiate the terms of a contract. Once that is completed, her appointment will be recommended to the Governor. A copy of Dr.

Oleske is currently the associate medical examiner in St. Augustine, including St. Johns, Putnam and Flagler counties.

Dr. Timothy Gallagher continues to serve as interim medical examiner in First District, which includes Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties.