Meet The Candidates: Escambia County Commission District 5 (With Videos)

NorthEscambia.com asked the three candidates for Escambia County Commission District 5 to answer a series of questions. The questions were emailed to each candidate with a deadline to submit their answers.

The candidates were required to answer one question in a video up to three minutes in length, and they were told the video was their “pitch time” to share their message. The video response question was “What’s your background, why are you seeking office, and what’s your plan?”

The remainder of the questions had written responses, which we did not edit. Many of the questions were submitted by NorthEscambia.com readers; the top three most submitted reader questions dealt with broadband internet, trains in Cantonment, and roads and bridges. And so you could learn more about the person, we asked a few light hearted questions about their favorite bingeable shows, music playlists, food and even a question about a secret at the very end.

In alphabetical order, here are candidates with a link to their video and written answers.

Stephen Barry

John Reading (did not respond)

Megan Walters

Early voting continues through Saturday, and the polls will be open Tuesday, August 18 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.