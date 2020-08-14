Meet The Candidates: Escambia County Commission District 5 (With Videos)

August 14, 2020

NorthEscambia.com asked the three candidates for Escambia County Commission District 5 to answer a series of questions. The questions were emailed to each candidate with a deadline to submit their answers.

The candidates were required to answer one question in a video up to three minutes in length, and they were told the video was their “pitch time” to share their message. The video response question was “What’s your background, why are you seeking office, and what’s your plan?”

The remainder of the questions had written responses, which we did not edit. Many of the questions were submitted by NorthEscambia.com readers; the top three most submitted reader questions dealt with broadband internet, trains in Cantonment, and roads and bridges. And so you could learn more about the person, we asked a few light hearted questions about their favorite bingeable shows, music playlists, food and even a question about a secret at the very end.

In alphabetical order, here are candidates with a link to their video and written answers.

Stephen Barry

John Reading (did not respond)

Megan Walters

Early voting continues through Saturday, and the polls will be open Tuesday, August 18 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 