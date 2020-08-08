Highway 4 Resurfacing Project Officially Complete From Escambia River To Market Road

A $4.3 million Highway 4 resurfacing project is now official complete, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The projects spanned from the Escambia River Bridge to Market Road (Highway 87A) about 3.5 miles east of Jay. The project included milling and resurfacing the roadway, pedestrian safety improvements, guardrail upgrades at the Escambia River bridge, expansion joint replacement on the West Coldwater Creek bridge, and the replacement of the waterline from east of State Street to Magnolia Street in Jay.