Half Of Escambia County’s CARES Act Millions Will Go To Families, Businesses; Here’s The Full Breakdown.

The Escambia County Commission approved a roadmap to distribute $57 million in federal CARES Act funding, with half of the funds going to assist families and smaller businesses.

So far, the county has received about $14 million of an anticipated $57 million total that it must use by December 31.

One-fourth of money will go to help families and households with expenses, if they were employed on March 1 and had a loss or reduction in work hours due to COVID-19. Families with annual incomes less than $75,000 will receive $1,000 to $2,000.

One-fourth of the money will go to assist business with 0 to 50 employees with a loss of business income due to COVID-19, if they did not already receive over $10,000 in Paycheck Protection Program funds. The grants will be up to $10,000.

The other half of the funds will be split between a rapid COVID-19 testing program, food assistance and relief, childcare, homelessness, public health and safety and general government. The City of Pensacola and the Town of Century will be able to request part of the goverment allocation, subject to commission approval. (The full breakdown is below.)

The programs will be implemented between August 10 and August 30 — that’s when application information will be released for the personal and business programs.

The commission also voted to hire consulting company Blue Sky Emergency Management for $24,560 to help them navigate the complicated CARES Act requirements to ensure the county receives the full amount available.

25% – Escambia County Resident, Family CARES Grant (Initial allocation: $3,580,331)

Family expense needs

Applicant must be Escambia County Resident

Applicant must be employed on March 1, 2020

Applicant must have had a loss of employment or reduction in work hours due to COVID-19 after March 1, 2020.

Applicant Annual Income less than $75,000

$1,000 to $2,000 per family/household

25% – Escambia County Business Assistance Grant (Initial allocation: $3,580,331)

Business Relief Grants – 0 to 50 employees

Business loss Income due to COVID-19 after 3/1/20

Business did not receive more than $10K in PPP

Grants up to $10,000

15% – Escambia County Rapid Testing Program (Initial allocation: $2,148,199)

Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital

Testing for non-symptomatic residents

Testing for residents with no insurance

30,000 tests thru 12/30/2020

Community Health – ID Now Rapid Test Kits

Escambia Serves – Food Assistance & Relief Program, Childcare, Workforce Development Grants and Homelessness (Initial: $1,432,132)

Food Delivery through non-profit partners and churches

First Responder Childcare to help offset childcare expenses until December 2020

Support COVID Impacted Training Students through Escarosa March to December 2020

Community and Rural Broadband Connectivity

Homelessness

10%- Escambia County Public Health and Safety (Initial Allocation: $1,432,132)

EMS Transport

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and medical supplies for public health and safety workers

Disinfecting of public areas and facilities

First Responder Personnel expenses

Enhanced jail sanitizing, disinfecting and safety protocols

Future COVID-19 mitigation: Incident Action Plan, reserve PPE, temporary medical facilities and hospital surge capacity

General Government – County, Municipalities & Constitutionals (Initial Allocation: $1,432,132)

Public Messaging: Design, translation and promotion of COVID-19 messaging for diverse communities

Facility Safety – preparing public buildings to serve customers, enhanced sanitizing, disinfecting and safety protocols

Establishment of permanent telework programs Electronic/Digital Technology for Public Business including equipment

Permanent safety improvements, reconfigurations, barriers, temperature scanners, hand sanitizing machines, modification to air handling system and environmental health

Mandatory Risk Assessment of reimbursement

Replenishment Account (Initial Allocation: $716,066)