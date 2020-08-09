From Pencils And Clothes To Computers – It’s The Last Day Of The Back To School Sales Tax Holiday
August 9, 2020
From pencils and clothes to computers, Sunday is the lats day of the Florida Back To School Sales Tax Holiday.
Today, qualifying items will be exempt from tax, including:
- Most school supplies selling for $15 or less per item
- Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item
- The first $1,000 of the sales price of personal computers, certain computer-related accessories, purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.
For the complete, detailed list click or tap here. The sales tax holiday does not apply to:
- Any item of clothing selling for more than $60
- Any school supply item selling for more than $15
- Books that are not otherwise exempt
- Computers and computer-related accessories purchased for commercial purposes
- Rentals or leases of any eligible items
- Repairs or alterations of any eligible items
- Sales of any eligible items in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment, or airport.
