From Pencils And Clothes To Computers – It’s The Last Day Of The Back To School Sales Tax Holiday

From pencils and clothes to computers, Sunday is the lats day of the Florida Back To School Sales Tax Holiday.

Today, qualifying items will be exempt from tax, including:

Most school supplies selling for $15 or less per item

Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item

The first $1,000 of the sales price of personal computers, certain computer-related accessories, purchased for noncommercial home or personal use.

For the complete, detailed list click or tap here. The sales tax holiday does not apply to: