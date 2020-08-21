Escambia Commission CARES Act Funding For Rent And Mortgage Assistance, Rapid Testing, Food Delivery

The Escambia County Commission on Thursday approved moving forward with rapid testing, food delivery and additional public health campaigns using CARES Act funding.

An application process and date for personal and business CARES Act funding has not yet been announced.

Commissioners previously approved rent, mortgage and utility assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic through an agreement with the Florida Housing Finance Corporation to receive $903,834 in Coronavirus Relief Funds. These funds will cap at $3,000 per family for qualifying tenants and homeowners affected by COVID-19. There is a 10-day advertising period required before online applications can be submitted. More information will be released as soon as possible.

The Escambia County Rapid Testing Program will allow for 30,000 tests to be administered by Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital through December 30, 2020. These tests could be used for residents without COVID-19 symptoms and for residents without insurance. This funding will also provide 20,000 ID NOW Rapid Test Kits administered by Community Health Northwest Florida.

The Board also approved food delivery through nonprofit partners and churches as part of the Escambia Serves Food Assistance and Relief Program, allowing Escambia County to continue to serve residents through food distribution programs.

Funding in the amount of $500,000 was approved for public health campaigns through Visit Pensacola as it relates to Coronavirus-related resources for out-of-town visitors. Efforts will focus on publicizing the resumption of activities and steps taken to ensure a safe experience during COVID-19.

A special board meeting will take place on Thursday, Aug. 27 at 9 a.m. to continue the discussion about the Escambia County CARES Act plan and implementation. The Board of County Commissioners will meet to address and put forth additional details and requirements for its residents and businesses seeking the more than $14 million from the Florida Division of Emergency Management.