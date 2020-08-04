Early Voting Begins Saturday In Escambia County At These Nine Locations

Early voting begins Saturday in Escambia County at nine locations.

Early voting will begin Saturday, August 8 thought Saturday, August 15. Each location will be open from from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., with the exception of the Supervisor of Elections Office which will be open 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Escambia County Extension, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment

Molino Community Center, 6450-A Highway 95A, Molino

University of West Florida Conference Center, Building 22, University Parkway

Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway

Genealogy Branch Library, 5740 B, 9th Avenue

Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor

Pensacola Library, 239 N Spring Street

Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway

Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street

As of Monday night, 14,596 ballots had been case by mail in Escambia County.

Primary Election Day is Tuesday, August 18.