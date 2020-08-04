Early Voting Begins Saturday In Escambia County At These Nine Locations
August 4, 2020
Early voting begins Saturday in Escambia County at nine locations.
Early voting will begin Saturday, August 8 thought Saturday, August 15. Each location will be open from from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., with the exception of the Supervisor of Elections Office which will be open 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
- Escambia County Extension, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment
- Molino Community Center, 6450-A Highway 95A, Molino
- University of West Florida Conference Center, Building 22, University Parkway
- Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway
- Genealogy Branch Library, 5740 B, 9th Avenue
- Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor
- Pensacola Library, 239 N Spring Street
- Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway
- Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street
As of Monday night, 14,596 ballots had been case by mail in Escambia County.
Primary Election Day is Tuesday, August 18.
Comments