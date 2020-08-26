Bondurant Wins Fifth Term As Flomaton Mayor; Wagner Defeats Crapps

Flomaton Mayor Dewey Bondurant was elected to fifth term on Tuesday.

Bondurant defeated challengers Chris Burnham and Kevin Knowles.

For town council District 4, Kay Wagner defeated incumbent C.E. (Buster) Crapps and Adienne Johnson. Wagner previously served four years as mayor and three terms on the town council.

Council members Charlie Reardon, Lillian Dean, Jim Johnson and Roger Adkinson were automatically reelected to their seats without opposition.

Here are complete but unofficial election results from Tuesday’s municipal election in Flomaton:

MAYOR

Dewey J. Bondurant, Jr. (I) – 183

Chris Burnham – 115

Kevin Knowles – 66

DISTRICT 4

Kay Wagner – 41

C.E. (Buster) Crapps (I) – 36

Adrienne Johnson – 3

