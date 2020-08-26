Bondurant Wins Fifth Term As Flomaton Mayor; Wagner Defeats Crapps

August 26, 2020

Flomaton Mayor Dewey Bondurant was elected to fifth term on Tuesday.

Bondurant defeated challengers Chris Burnham and Kevin Knowles.

For town council District 4, Kay Wagner defeated incumbent C.E. (Buster) Crapps and Adienne Johnson. Wagner previously served four years as mayor and three terms on the town council.

Council members Charlie Reardon, Lillian Dean, Jim Johnson and Roger Adkinson were automatically reelected to their seats without opposition.

Here are complete but unofficial election results from Tuesday’s municipal election in Flomaton:

MAYOR

  • Dewey J. Bondurant, Jr. (I) – 183
  • Chris Burnham – 115
  • Kevin Knowles – 66

DISTRICT 4

  • Kay Wagner – 41
  • C.E. (Buster) Crapps (I) – 36
  • Adrienne Johnson – 3

NorthEscambia.com photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 