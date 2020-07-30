Someone Bought A Lottery Ticket In Century Worth $1,000 A Day For Life, Or $7 Million Now

Someone that purchased a lottery ticket in Century will now receive $1,000 per day for life.

The jackpot-winning lottery ticket was purchased for Wednesday’s drawing at a convenience store in Century.

The winning grand prize Cash4Life ticket was sold at the Southern Pit Stop at 9231 North Century Boulevard, according to the Florida Lottery.

The winner will have a cash option of $7 million.

Wednesday’s winner numbers were 08-11-21-36-39 with a Cash ball of 02. The odds of winning $1,000 per day for life is 1:21,846,048.

Cash4Life tickets are sold in Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Maryland and Virginia.