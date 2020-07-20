School District: Online Superintendent Candidate Survey Is ‘Bogus’, But Organizers Say It’s Just Public Input

The Escambia County School District says an online superintendent survey is “bogus”, but the creators say it’s just a chance for public input.

Posts on social media are asking people to read about the six finalists for the Escambia school superintendent job and take a survey. The ECSD said in a Facebook post of their own — in all caps — that the “SURVEY IS BOGUS”.

The creators of the survey updated their posts Monday morning to clarify that the “community based” survey is not endorsed by the school district. They said the results and comments will be emailed to school board members as form of public comment on who is “a great candidate”.

“It was created by community members to provide everyone a voice pertaining to the hiring process. It does not guarantee a certain candidate will be hired,” Donte Sheppard said in an updated Facebook post. As of about 9 a.m. Monday, he said about 200 people had completed the survey, which does not ask for any personally identifiable information.

Voters decided the next school superintendent in Escambia County will be appointed. Last week, the Superintendent Search Citizens Advisory Committee narrowed a field of 27 applicants to their top six. Next, the school board will name their semi-finalists.

