Rain Is Likely Well Into Next Week

July 4, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Independence Day: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11am. High near 87. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Low around 72. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8am. High near 86. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Low around 72. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8am. High near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 