Rain Is Likely Well Into Next Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Independence Day: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11am. High near 87. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Low around 72. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8am. High near 86. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Low around 72. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8am. High near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.