Food Trucks Will Be Back At The Equestrian Center On (Taco) Tuesday

July 19, 2020

Food trucks will be back at the Escambia County Equestrian Center in Beulah this week.

During the height of the economic shutdown, Escambia County started allowing food trucks to sell from the Equestrian Center parking lot each day to bring food options to Beulah and help the small businesses. Once restaurants were allowed to reopen, the food truck schedule was cut and is now just the third Tuesday of the month.

Dr. Sno’s Shaved Ice, 3-D Eats and Happy Taco will be in the Equestrian Center parking lot from 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21. And you can mark your calendar for another Food Truck Tuesday on August 18.

The parking lot is a large area and provides ample room for residents to adhere to all CDC social distancing protocols, according to the county. To participate as a food truck vendor, call (850) 941-6042 for a vendor application. All Equestrian Center vendor fees will be waived by Escambia County.

Written by William Reynolds 

 