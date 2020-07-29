Flood Advisory Issued For Central Escambia, Santa Rosa Counties

The National Weather Service has issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for central Escambia County and west central Santa Rosa County until 5:30 p.m.

Several inches of rain have fallen in the area, and more rain is possible.

The advisory area is along and both north and south of I-10, including Brent, Ferry Pass, Gonzalez, Pine Forest area, Bellview, Beulah, Pace and Pea Ridge (map below).

Pictured: Flooding at the Office Depot on Pensacola Boulevard Wednesday afternoon. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.