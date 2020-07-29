Flood Advisory Issued For Central Escambia, Santa Rosa Counties

July 29, 2020

The National Weather Service has issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for central Escambia County and west central Santa Rosa County until 5:30 p.m.

Several inches of rain have fallen in the area, and more rain is possible.

The advisory area is along and both north and south of I-10, including Brent, Ferry Pass, Gonzalez, Pine Forest area, Bellview, Beulah, Pace and Pea Ridge (map below).

Pictured: Flooding at the Office Depot on Pensacola Boulevard Wednesday afternoon. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 