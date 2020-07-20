Century Cancels CRA Meeting, Will Appoint New Chairman To Oversee Blighted Area Improvement

July 20, 2020

The Town of Century CRA meeting planned for Monday has been canceled as the town council has been tasked with appointing a new chairperson.

Ben Boutwell had served as the CRA chairman, but he resigned his council seat in order to run for mayor. The town council is set to appoint another council member as CRA chair during their meeting Monday night.

The council sits as the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) board.

The CRA area is 510 acres, bounded by Jefferson Avenue to the south, Jefferson Avenue to the east, East High 4 to the north and the center line of North Century Boulevard to the west. It also extends north on the east side of North Century Boulevard to include commercial properties up to, and including, the former Burger King. Click here for a detailed map (pdf).

The town previously declared a portion of Century as “blighted” as part of the process to form the CRA.

The CRA is tasked with working to improve conditions within the area. As property tax values rise, most of the increase is funneled back into the redevelopment area for further improvements.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 